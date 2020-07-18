APD investigating suspicious death in north valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a suspicious death discovered Saturday morning.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down shortly after 4 a.m. in regards to a suspicious car parked with its trunk open on the 4700 block of 4th Street NW. Deputies found a dead man in the driver seat.

Homicide detectives conducted interviews and are currently searching for video surveillance. This is an ongoing investigation and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

