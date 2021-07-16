APD investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a neighborhood near Juan Tabo and Indian School Friday evening. APD says Albuquerque Fire Rescue was originally responded to the 1600 block of Hiawatha Dr. NE for a rescue call, and that’s where AFR found a lifeless individual and called in APD.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as they become available.

