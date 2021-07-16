APD investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Enchantment, a team made up of mostly former University of New Mexico basketball players, will start their quest for a TBT championship and $1 million Saturday. The Enchantment is playing Stillwater in round one of the TBT in the Wichita Region. It's a single-elimination tournament. There's no room for error.

"This is a good group of guys. We got a solid chemistry with each other and we have a lot of really talented players on the team that can get things done. I like our chances," said former Lobos forward Drew Gordon. "I think that we will do well." Gordon, brother of NBA star Aaron Gordon, has played professionally for the last ten years with his last stop in Russia. He is hoping to play in Japan next season.