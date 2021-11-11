APD investigating stabbing incident in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating the circumstances involving a man who was stabbed. On Thursday evening, APD said a man was found at the Albuquerque Police Department Northwest Substation with a stab wound.

Officials are investigating where the incident took place and how he arrived at the substation. APD said the man was transported to the hospital and is in surgery. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.