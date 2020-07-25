APD investigating southeast shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuqerque.

Police responded to a shooting on the 12900 block of Central SE Saturday before noon. They found a male who had been shot. The victim was then taken to the hospital where he died.

At this time, we do not know the identity of the victim or what suspects are being interviewed. This is a developing investigation and KRQE will provide updates as they become available.

