APD investigating southeast Albuquerque fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque that happened Saturday evening.

Police found one person dead at Pennsylvania and Zuni just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials say when officers arrived, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was already attending to a male adult who appeared to have sustained numerous gunshot wounds. AFR determined the male was beyond medical assistance.

Homicide detectives are searching for video surveillance. One firearm was recovered at the scene. The victim has not been identified. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.