APD investigating southeast Albuquerque fatal shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque that happened Saturday evening.

Police found one person dead at Pennsylvania and Zuni just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials say when officers arrived, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was already attending to a male adult who appeared to have sustained numerous gunshot wounds. AFR determined the male was beyond medical assistance.

Homicide detectives are searching for video surveillance. One firearm was recovered at the scene. The victim has not been identified. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss