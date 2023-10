ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said one person was injured following a shooting near Montgomery and Pennsylvania. Dispatch received a call just after 5 p.m. from a person saying he had been shot.

Police said he was traveling on Montgomery when a motorcyclist shot at the victim several times. He was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said no one is in custody.