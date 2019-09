ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting on Paseo Del Norte and I-25.

The investigation took them to Osuna and Jefferson where police were at the scene Tuesday night. They say a woman was grazed by a bullet. She is expected to be OK.

They are looking for a gray vehicle, possibly a Toyota Corolla, in connection to the shooting. APD says they are not ruling out road rage.