ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred at the DK parking lot on 13601 Copper Ave. Officials say two individuals were shot, one male has died from his injuries, and the other individual is in critical condition. No other information is available at this time.
APD investigating fatal shooting near Copper and Tramway
by: Anna Padilla
Posted:
Updated:
Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)
