APD investigating homicide near Central, Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuqureque Thursday afternoon. APD says parts of the intersection are closed and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

APD says they got a call earlier in the afternoon about a man shot in the parking lot of Smith’s at Central and Tramway. Police say the man died on the scene. APD says they believe an argument broke out between people in two vehicles. They say shots were fired and the vehicle rolled into the parking lot of the Smith’s where it came to a stop.

No word on if police have a suspect. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.