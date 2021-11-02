APD investigating shooting death in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood near Lomas and Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. APD says the shooting happened on the 600 block of Grove Street. They say one person was found dead when police arrived.

Story Continues Below

No other information was provided. This is the second homicide investigation APD has launched on Tuesday. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES