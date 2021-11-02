APD investigating shooting death in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood near Lomas and Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. APD says the shooting happened on the 600 block of Grove Street. They say one person was found dead when police arrived.

No other information was provided. This is the second homicide investigation APD has launched on Tuesday. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.