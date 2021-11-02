APD investigating shooting death in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in a neighborhood near Lomas and Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. APD says the shooting happened on the 600 block of Grove Street. They say one person was found dead when police arrived.
Story Continues Below
- Trending: APS: Shooting threat that forced Wilson Stadium evacuation not credible
- Money: IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people
- Weather: More fog, drizzle, and chilly temperatures through Wednesday
- Government: State takes control of 2 private prison facilities
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 1 de Noviembre 2021
No other information was provided. This is the second homicide investigation APD has launched on Tuesday. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.