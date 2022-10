ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40.

Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man is in custody. Police say it may be a domestic violence-related shooting.