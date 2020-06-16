APD investigating shooting at Tiguex Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting during a protest near Tiguex Park at Mountain and Rio Grande Monday night. The gathering did start as a peaceful protest over the Don Juan de Onate statue. At least one group created a petition saying it needed to be removed since it represents and continues a legacy of colonial violence.

Police say one man was shot and has been taken to the hospital. Officers are securing the scene and they’re asking the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they are made available.