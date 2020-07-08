APD investigates shooting at Los Altos Skate Park, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Los Altos Skate Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 7-year-old boy was injured and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Los Altos Skate Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a confrontation happened between two parties. One party left the park and came back, drove by and shot into the skate park. The 7-year-old was not involved in the earlier confrontation.

No arrests have been made and police are pulling surveillance video to help identify the suspects. No other information has been released at this time.