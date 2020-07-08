News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

APD investigates shooting at Los Altos Skate Park, 1 injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Los Altos Skate Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 7-year-old boy was injured and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Los Altos Skate Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 7-year-old boy was injured and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to police, a confrontation happened between two parties. One party left the park and came back, drove by and shot into the skate park. The 7-year-old was not involved in the earlier confrontation.

No arrests have been made and police are pulling surveillance video to help identify the suspects. No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss