APD investigating shooting at AutoZone in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Moriarty native and FIT NHB trained, Brenda Gonzales-Means will finally be back in action on Saturday in Iowa in a main event boxing match. Means has not been in a professional fight in three years, so she's excited to let her hands go. "You know, I have been getting the itch for a while, but I had started working at the school and coaching. I was coaching basketball, and then softball, and then I got hired as the girl's head coach for wrestling. So, just life happened and time got away, but I started training after wrestling season was over and I felt like I still had some fire in me," said Gonzales-Means.

Brenda holds a four and two professional boxing record and her last MMA fight was a victory, but Brenda does have her hands full with a young up-and-coming Summer Lynn, who is 5-0 as a pro. "My opponent is, I think 20 or 21 years old, so she is an up and comer. I know she is going to bring the pressure. I feel my camp has been going good, you know I have had a lot of my teammates, I had Sharahya Moreu come in and spar with me. Hopefully, my experience will kick in and I can catch her with a good one," said Brenda.