APD investigating shooting at AutoZone in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at an AutoZone. APD says officers were called to the store at Fourth and Bridge Tuesday night where they found a man shot and wounded.
APD says that the man is in the hospital in stable condition. At this point, no one is in custody. APD says the parking lot is closed as police continue to investigate. KRQE News 13 will provide additional updates as soon as they become available.