ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead a home on Albuquerque’s westside.

Police were called just before 1 p.m. to a home near Arroyo Vista and Ladera. A woman reported she had found her niece dead and described the home as a crime scene.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing while they search the home and interview several family members.