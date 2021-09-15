APD investigating pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on the night of Sept. 14 near Copper Ave. and Kally Ct. They’re reporting a crash involving a pedestrian who was seriously injured.

The driver of a white Nissan hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, he is in critical condition. APD says speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, saying the road was dark at the time of the crash due to minimal lighting in the area.

Local residents said the pedestrian frequently walks in the roadway in the area. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

