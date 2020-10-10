APD investigating fatal shooting at westside McDonald’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting at a McDonald’s on Albuquerque’s westside. Officials say around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the McDonald’s at 1501 Coors NW.

According to police, when they arrived, they found a shooting victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no information on any suspects. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.