ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl. Family members say Ava Kersey was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive.

She died two days later. APD later learned she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Family and friends say they had reported the girl’s mother to CYFD multiple times for neglect and allowing the girl access to drugs along with her 5-year-old brother.

APD confirms they are investigating and responded to the home that day. KRQE News 13 has also reached out to CYFD to find out what their dealings with the mother were and are waiting for that information.