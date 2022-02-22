ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred on Rio Grande Blvd. between Mountain Rd. and Central Ave. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is temporarily closed while officers are investigating. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.