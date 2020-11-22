APD investigating northeast homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the death of an individual discovered Sunday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials say police discovered a body that had suffered trauma after being flagged down by somebody on the 6200 block of Indian School NE. The bystander had reported a strange smell coming from a nearby apartment.

Police investigated the apartment and found a dead individual inside. The gender or identity of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.