ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon.

They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to be deceased as a result of natural causes, so as a result of that they initiated a full violent crimes callout,” said APD Lieutenant Ray Del Greco.

APD says the person found dead had not been seen in some time but it is not clear how long the body was there.