APD investigating kidnapping at southeast hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque detectives are currently investigating a kidnapping that happened Sunday morning at the Quality Suites on Gibson Blvd. SE. Officials say a woman flagged down a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy shortly before 8:00 a.m. at 7201 Broadway Blvd.

The woman said she and her boyfriend were attacked and kidnapped from her room at the hotel at 1501 Gibson SE. She said she was able to escape into a tow yard on Broadway but her husband was shot, dragged into a vehicle, and taken from the scene.

Police say they were able to locate and secure the victim’s hotel room. Officers were able to locate evidence that confirmed the woman’s story.

The vehicle or the victim’s husband have not been located. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.