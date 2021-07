ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday night. Police say at approximately 9:14 p.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Grove St., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she died.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.