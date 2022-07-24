ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide they say took place Sunday morning near Comanche and Morningside. Officials say around 8:30 a.m., a man was caught breaking into two homes in the area.

They say the suspect had already left one home after being confronted by the homeowner. He then fled and tried breaking into their car but failed and went further down the street. That’s when he tried entering another person’s home.

“There was a confrontation between the homeowners and that individual, leading to a shooting. So the individual who broke into the home is deceased,” said APD Lt. Ray Del Greco.

Police arrived soon after the shooting and began to conduct an investigation. No one else was injured. The name of the suspect who was shot has not been released.