APD investigating homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to the 5200 block of Hanover Road in reference to a male being shot around 9 p.m. Police say when officers arrived they found a male who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

