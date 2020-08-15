APD investigating homicide at Chelsea Village Apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a stabbing death in northeast Albuquerque Friday night. APD says officers were called out to the Chelsea Village Apartments around 7 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

APD says when officers arrived they found a male and female who both appeared to have stab wounds. Police say they were taken to the hospital where the female died from her injuries and the male is listed in critical condition.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

