APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide from Friday night.

Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Friday night to the 7800 block of Central NE in reference to a man possibly being shot. When officers arrived, they located the man and he was transported to UNMH where he died from his injury.

Homicide detectives are currently conducting an investigation. The identity of the victim is unknown as well as any possible suspects. This is an ongoing investigation and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.