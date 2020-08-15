APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide from Friday night.

Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Friday night to the 7800 block of Central NE in reference to a man possibly being shot. When officers arrived, they located the man and he was transported to UNMH where he died from his injury.

Homicide detectives are currently conducting an investigation. The identity of the victim is unknown as well as any possible suspects. This is an ongoing investigation and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss