APD investigating homicide at NE little league field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Sunday.
Officers responded to a call out to Thunderbird Little League on the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr NE Sunday morning a little before 9:00 a.m. They discovered a deceased invidual on the property. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
