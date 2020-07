ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Coronado Park Monday night.

APD says officers were called to Coronado Park around 8:30 p.m. for a call about two male subjects battering a third suspect. APD says the caller advised them one person possibly had a shovel. Police said when officers arrived they found a man mortally wounded.

No other information was provided. News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.