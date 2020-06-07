APD investigating fatal shooting of Albuquerque child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say the 7-year-old boy shot in a northwest Albuquerque home Saturday night has died from his injuries.

APD responded to a call Saturday night around 6 p.. that a child sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The child’s mother and father immediately trasnported the child to the hospital where he later died from his wound. The child has been identified as Michael Betz, Jr.

Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives interviewed the parents at the hospital and gathered evidence. Additional CACU detectives are coordinating a search of the home on the 7100 block of Acton Ct NW. This is an ongoing investigation and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources