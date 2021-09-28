APD investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday Sept. 27, Albuquerque Police’s Motor Unit responded to a crash involving a pedestrian. According to the information they gathered, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital but died from her injuries.

The vehicle, a white sports utility vehicle, was traveling southbound on Coors and as it passed Avalon Rd., a female pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle in front of the Speedway Gas Station. APD was able to collect parts for the SUV and surveillance footage from nearby cameras so they can work to identify the driver.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Officials don’t believe speed was a factor in the crash, but they don’t know if alcohol was a factor. No other information is available at this time.

