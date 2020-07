ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As coronavirus cases surge across the nation, there's also been a spike in New Mexico and especially in Bernalillo County. State health officials say a rise in cases was expected with reopening the economy, and it has them on high alert. Tuesday marked another day of long lines at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque to get a COVID-19 test.

"It's actually a good thing to find more cases because you can talk to those people, find out everyone they've been in contact with, get a hold of those people and make sure they stay indoors and don't contact other people," explained Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the Human Services Department.