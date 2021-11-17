APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the crash happened at Central and Pennsylvania.
They say the pedestrian died at the scene. The intersection is closed as police investigate. No other information was provided and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.