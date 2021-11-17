APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Football team will play on the road this Saturday as they take on Boise State at 7 p.m. The University of New Mexico is looking to snap a two-game losing skid and with just two games remaining in their season, they hope to close things out strong. This season has had its ups and downs but for redshirt senior Corey Hightower, this season has been one of his best and most memorable.

"I just didn't get an opportunity with the last coaching staff. I have been here five years man and I didn't get my opportunity but now I am a super senior and I am just grateful that I got the chance to actually show that I can play at this level," said UNM DB Corey Hightower. "He has probably played the amount reps as a redshirt freshman and he is a senior, and he is just now kind of coming into his true ability at being a corner. He has become a really good player over there and very reliable," said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.