APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash on San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on San Mateo blvd. near Claremont. Officials say the person on the motorcycle died in the crash.

APD says the area is closed for the investigation. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

