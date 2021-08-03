APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash on San Mateo

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the Roswell Independent School District will be returning back to school on August 4 and middle and high school staff and students who are vaccinated and have proof will not be required to wear a mask while indoors. Several other schools across the state are looking to return this week and next.

RISD Superintendent Brian Luck says the return back to the classroom this year has been long-awaited, as this is the third school year that is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that interrupted the 2019-2020 school year last March. “It's just a return to it returns the town it returns the community back to kind of a normal sense of the even flow of time,” Luck said.

There are several other school districts that returning this week including Rio Rancho Public Schools, which begins on Aug. 5. Rio Rancho schools will have similar guidelines as RISD but will require students to have their vaccination status card on them if they wish to not wear a mask in the building. Next week, both Carlsbad and Albuquerque Public Schools will be returning on Aug. 11 but will be requiring all staff and students to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.