APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in northwest Albuquerque.
Police responded to a motorcycle crash around 1:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene on Central just west of Rio Grande. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.
