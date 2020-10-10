APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at Edith and Alameda. The crash happened at Edith and Alameda Friday evening.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Edith and Alameda. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

