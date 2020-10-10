ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle at Edith and Alameda. The crash happened at Edith and Alameda Friday evening.
Traffic is currently being diverted to Edith and Alameda. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
- APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
- C-SPAN: Debate moderator didn’t post questionable tweet
- Kameron Miller hopes to contribute at linebacker for the Lobos
- Turning New Mexico’s economy around after COVID-19 pandemic
- Two arrested in connection with missing Los Angeles firefighter