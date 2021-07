ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash near Los Picaros Rd. and Ira Sprecher Rd. Officials say a man was driving an ATV and the other was driving a dirt bike when they crashed into each other.

APD says the man riding the dirt bike died on the scene, and the man riding the ATV is in critical condition. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.