ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle involved was going southbound on San Mateo, went up onto the sidewalk just south of Ross, and collided with a tree at a high rate of speed.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There were two other passengers in the vehicle. They were transported to UNM Hospital and are in stable condition. Officials are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.