ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a city transit van and a motorcycle. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Avenida Dolores Huerta and the river. Officials say the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

APD says early investigations show the motorcycle rear-ended the van before being hit. One passenger and the river of the van did not sustain any injuries. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.