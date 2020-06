ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses are fighting tooth and nail against two proposed ordinances by Albuquerque city councilors. The bill would give employees new benefits at the cost of their employers who are already struggling financially amid the pandemic. People from various industries like hospitality, plumbing, and restaurants came out to the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to fight the ordinances.

Dan Garcia is one of many local business owners who are against proposed legislation he said will devastate the business community. "If this passes, Garcia's will probably close a couple of locations," Garcia of Garcia's Kitchen said. "There will be a lot of businesses that close. For them to try to pass this right now? It's like come and make payroll a couple times and see what it is like to dig in your pocket and pay people more and more."