ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash in the area of Osuna Rd. NE and Wyoming Rd. NE around midnight Thursday into Friday. APD says one person died on scene from their injuries and another person was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown. APD’s motors unit will be investigating the crash. No other details are available, KRQE News 13 will provide updates when more information is available.