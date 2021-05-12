APD investigating fatal crash at Wyoming near Lomas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Wyoming Blvd. near Lomas Blvd. APD says two cars were involved and one person died on the scene. No word on what led to the crash.

APD says the area is closed while they investigate. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

