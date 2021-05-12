APD investigating fatal crash at Wyoming near Lomas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Glen Millican and his Lobo men's golf team are ready to host the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, which starts Monday. The Lobos haven't hosted at home since 2016 and enter this year's event riding the momentum of winning a Mountain West championship and the knowledge that they compete with top teams.

"Now we feel like we've seen some great play from five guys," said Millican. "So, when you have a lineup where you feel like any of the five guys could play great today, it puts us in a better position because that great round is possible, but we also have room for somebody to struggle a little bit. We feel like we have the talent for somebody else to pick up."