APD investigating fatal crash at Dennis Chavez and Unser, intersection closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Dennis Chavez Blvd. and Unser. Officials say the crash involved a motorcycle.
Story continues below
- MASKS: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
- COVID: US is split between the vaccinated and unvaccinated – and deaths and hospitalizations reflect this divide
- EDUCATION: Mask guidance for upcoming New Mexico school year released
- UPCOMING: New Mexico 2021 Tax Free Holiday List
- EXPOSURE: Colorado monitoring 2 people after monkeypox exposure on flight
- WEATHER: Afternoon storm chances continue
According to APD, two victims died on the scene. The intersection is closed. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene and says the intersection of Rio Bravo and Condershire is closed in both directions near where the crash occurred. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Rio Bravo & Condershire are also closed in both directions near the crash scene. Please avoid the area. All media inquiries will go through APD as this will now be their investigation. https://t.co/dkK4ouRiR5— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) July 27, 2021