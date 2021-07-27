APD investigating fatal crash at Dennis Chavez and Unser, intersection closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Dennis Chavez Blvd. and Unser. Officials say the crash involved a motorcycle.

According to APD, two victims died on the scene. The intersection is closed. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene and says the intersection of Rio Bravo and Condershire is closed in both directions near where the crash occurred. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

