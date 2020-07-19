APD investigating fatal ATV crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., a 16-year-old, driving an ATV, died in the crash on Gibson Boulevard in the Southwest Mesa.

According to police the driver of a vehicle was turning from Messina Drive onto westbound Golinda Road, when it collided with the ATV driving eastbound. Police say the ATV did not have any headlights.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. There was a passenger on the ATV, but police say they did not suffer any major injuries.

