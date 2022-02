ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Albuquerque Thursday afternoon. According to APD, one person has been transported to a hospital. At this time the extent of the persons injuries is unknown. The shooting happened in an alley in the area of Gold Ave and Sixth St.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No other information is available at this time.