ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverick Gas Station on Comanche and Pan America Freeway. Shortly after, officers received a call about a shooting victim at 2700 Monroe St. Officers say the two incidents are related.

Officers found one victim had died and another was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.