SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We're now hearing from the District Attorney that offered plea deals to the protestors who tore down the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza back in October. In an email to community members, she said no matter how you viewed the obelisk, the way it was torn down was a crime. She said the plea deals are not a 'slap on the wrist' but a way for meaningful justice.

"This is a way to get the most accountability and the most remorse out of these defendants. And like I said, the chances that they would've spent even 24 hours in jail were slim to none. That's just the reality of our criminal justice system here in New Mexico and in the first judicial district," Mary Carmack-Altwies, District Attorney for Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Rio Arriba Counties said in an interview with KRQE.