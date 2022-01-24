APD investigating deadly shooting at massage parlor

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened at a massage parlor on Menaul near San Mateo. One person was shot and killed and another was taken to UNM Hospital.

Story continues below

Homicide detectives are on the scene. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES