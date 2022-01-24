APD investigating deadly shooting at massage parlor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened at a massage parlor on Menaul near San Mateo. One person was shot and killed and another was taken to UNM Hospital.
Story continues below
- COVID: Environment Dept. encourages vaccination policies for businesses
- Trending: Deming firefighters walking off the job over pay dispute
- National: Biden calls Fox News reporter ‘stupid son of a b—-‘
- Business: City projects aim to fix up historic neighborhood
Homicide detectives are on the scene. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.