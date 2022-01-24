APD investigating deadly shooting at massage parlor

A winter storm moves into New Mexico Tuesday night bringing snow and much colder temperatures to parts of the state. Travel will be difficult across northeastern New Mexico by Wednesday morning.

A quiet night is in store for New Mexico. Changes begin Tuesday afternoon as our next storm system begins to enter the state. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the northwest across northern New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. At the surface, a backdoor cold front will slide south across the eastern half of the state, pushing through the gaps of the central mountain chain into the Rio Grande Valley overnight. As these two features interact with each other, snow will increase in coverage and intensity across northern, eastern, and central New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.