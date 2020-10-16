APD investigating deadly police shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly shooting at a Central motel. The shooting happened at the Imperial Inn Motel just west of I-25. Police say eastbound traffic on Central Avenue is being diverted southbound on Walter Street.
Officers responded to the motel Friday around 11 a.m. for shots fired which developed into a SWAT situation. Friday evening, police shot and killed the suspect; no officers were hurt.
This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as the become available.
Latest Local News
- Albuquerque takes next step toward new soccer stadium study
- Senate to vote to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking content close to November election
- Governor warns expectant mothers may not have desired birth experience as ICU’s fill up
- Fire breaks out at homeless camp in Berrendo riverbed
- Mickey and Coach talk quarterback