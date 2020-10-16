APD investigating deadly police shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly shooting at a Central motel. The shooting happened at the Imperial Inn Motel just west of I-25. Police say eastbound traffic on Central Avenue is being diverted southbound on Walter Street.

Officers responded to the motel Friday around 11 a.m. for shots fired which developed into a SWAT situation. Friday evening, police shot and killed the suspect; no officers were hurt.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as the become available.

