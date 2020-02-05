Closings & Delays
APD investigating deadly crash involving suspected stolen car

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating what led up to a deadly crash on east Central involving a suspected stolen car.

Police say around 6 p.m. officers tried to pull over a silver sedan, near Central and Juan Tabo. The care took off, jumping the median and crashing into a pickup in the oncoming lane. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. A woman in the sedan died and the man with her took off running.

Police are still looking for him. Central remains closed tonight as police investigate.

